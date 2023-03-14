Behind 13 hits and two home runs, Vanderbilt snapped out of its offensive funk in a 15-6 drubbing of Belmont at First Tennessee Park on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Vastine and Jack Bulger both homered for Vanderbilt. Bulger drove in four runs while Vastine knocked in three. RJ Austin led the Commodores with four hits while Bulger had three.

The 15 runs were a season high and three more than Vanderbilt (13-5) had scored in its previous four games combined.

Adding in nine walks and a hit batsman, Vanderbilt reached base

Patrick Reilly (1-1), who allowed three runs (all earned) across four innings, got the win.

Grayson Moore started and allowed two unearned runs in three innings.

Vanderbilt, the visiting team, led 4-2 after an inning and never trailed.

The ‘Dores loaded the bases with nobody out thanks to walks to Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Davis Diaz, followed by RBI singles from RJ Schreck and Bulger. Austin singled in a run, and with two outs, Matthew Polk added a two-out, two-RBI single to finish the scoring.

Vanderbilt returns to Hawkins Field on Friday for a three-game series with defending national champion Ole Miss.