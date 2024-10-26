Vanderbilt hangs with Texas, is reminded of status

Nashville, TENN--Sometimes all the edge, momentum and confidence in the world only does so much. On Saturday one of the nation's best teams proved that theory's validity as No.5 Texas took down No. 25 Vanderbilt to end Vanderbilt's three-game winning streak. That result shouldn't inspire doom and gloom. More than anything it was just an example of a top-five team living up to that billing.

Vanderbilt moved to 5-3 on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Vanderbilt had to be nearly perfect to escape with a win on Saturday and it wasn't, simple as that. That doesn't mean it hasn't grown or evolved, it just means Texas was better on Saturday and is better. A win on Saturday would've shocked the country and while Vanderbilt has grown accustomed to providing that feeling, Saturday wasn't shocking or something to be dramaticized. It was just one of the country's best teams being one of the country's best teams. Rather than fulfilling the story of an upset of epic proportion, Saturday was what it was expected to be. No field storm, no national coverage. It saw Texas out gain Vanderbilt 394-269, it saw Vanderbilt struggle to tackle Texas' perimeter weapons in space and it saw the Commodores look uniquely human in a way it hadn't yet through seven games. Clark Lea's team is closer to a team of Texas' caliber than it ever has been, but it was reminded that it's not quite there yet. Vanderbilt's College Football Playoff hopes were all but crushed on Saturday as it picked up its third loss. Its label as a good team and one of college football's best turnaround stories wasn't, though. Saturday doesn't change what Vanderbilt has already done and what it could accomplish the rest of the way.

Diego Pavia struggled at times on Saturday. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)