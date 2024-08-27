PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Vanderbilt has eye on Virginia Tech quarterback play ahead of opener

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea knows who's coming next weekend and their aspirations.

Virginia Tech knows that with a starting group that's almost entirely made up of returners, it's got a chance. A chance at doing some things that it hasn't in recent memory.

Lea gives credence to those aspirations as a result of who's running the Hokies' offensive operation; junior quarterback Kyron Drones.

Clark Lea enters an important year four at the helm.
Clark Lea enters an important year four at the helm. (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"I think the quarterback play is the thing that has my attention the most," Lea said. "It obviously all funnels through the quarterback, he’s a dynamic playmaker. Big, physical runner that has armstrength to get the ball down the field."

Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor has also taken notice of the 2,000 yard passer who threw 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023.

"The quarterback’s a guy," Taylor said.

Taylor's counterpart Marlen Sewell, who was named a captain over the weekend, knows that Vanderbilt needs to hone in on Drones' legs.

"We know we've gotta keep the quarterback in the pocket, we don't want him to get out," Sewell said. "We want to keep him caged, limit explosive plays and if we do those things we'll come out of the game with a victory."

Sewell feels as if Vanderbilt's ability to do that has been aided by defending mobile quarterbacks in practice.

"I think that's good, all of our quarterbacks are very mobile and it gives us a chance to work on our pursuit," Sewell said. "I think that was a great thing for our defense to see."

Lea has placed an emphasis on him, but feels as if Drones isn't the only difference maker on Virginia Tech's offense.

The fourth-year head coach also highlights the run game that Virginia Tech's mobile quarterback is featured in as well as how it's presented.

"They're unique," Lea said. "They’ve got a physical running game. There’s a lot there to like about that offense and they create a lot of challenges for you defensively."

Drones ran for 818 yards last season in a scheme that will look to consistently work in his straight-line speed. Virginia Tech also returns leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for 863 yards in 2023 as well as junior back Malachi Thomas who ran for 381 on 4.6 yards per carry.

Virginia Tech receivers Da'Quon Felton and Jaylin Lane also return and will test a Vanderbilt secondary that seems to have some question marks.

Sewell is eager to answer those questions as Vanderbilt takes the field on Saturday.

"I've been waiting for this since the schedule dropped last year."

