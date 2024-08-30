Lea has made changes to the way his program has operated, he's changed the schemes, he's changed the personnel. It's time for Vanderbilt to change the results, though.

Nashville, TENN-- It's time for some proof of concept for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt football.

Lea and his team will have an opportunity as good as any to do that as 13.5-point underdogs against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“It’s a test, certainly," Lea said. "I love the fact that we’re gonna be measured against a team that is getting a ton of publicity right now for the success that they were able to create for themselves a year ago."

Whatever happens Saturday at 11:00 won't necessarily define what Vanderbilt's season looks like, but it could be a precursor of the rest of it.

The drive back from FirstBank Stadium on Saturday could be one full of optimism or could be a stare out the windshield saying "oh no, this could be bad" type of ride.

Saturday's result in itself isn't season defining, what could be season defining is what it could indicate about Lea's program.

Vanderbilt's opener isn't a must win in any sense, but Vanderbilt does need some wins to sell hope the rest of the way. Its offensive schemes can't look gimmicky or obsolete. It can't be dominated at the line of scrimmage. It can't be hampered by mental mistakes and little things going awry.

It can't be defined by what it was last season. It can't look like the same old Vanderbilt. There have to be signs of progress, signs that the changes that Lea has made are worthwhile.

The fourth-year head coach is confident that they will prove to be.

“I believe in the changes we’ve made," Lea said. "I’ve seen the progress we’ve made here internally and I know that in time that’s gonna deliver us the results we want."