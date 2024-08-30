Nashville, TENN--It's time for some proof of concept for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt football.
Lea has made changes to the way his program has operated, he's changed the schemes, he's changed the personnel. It's time for Vanderbilt to change the results, though.
Lea and his team will have an opportunity as good as any to do that as 13.5-point underdogs against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
“It’s a test, certainly," Lea said. "I love the fact that we’re gonna be measured against a team that is getting a ton of publicity right now for the success that they were able to create for themselves a year ago."
Whatever happens Saturday at 11:00 won't necessarily define what Vanderbilt's season looks like, but it could be a precursor of the rest of it.
The drive back from FirstBank Stadium on Saturday could be one full of optimism or could be a stare out the windshield saying "oh no, this could be bad" type of ride.
Saturday's result in itself isn't season defining, what could be season defining is what it could indicate about Lea's program.
Vanderbilt's opener isn't a must win in any sense, but Vanderbilt does need some wins to sell hope the rest of the way. Its offensive schemes can't look gimmicky or obsolete. It can't be dominated at the line of scrimmage. It can't be hampered by mental mistakes and little things going awry.
It can't be defined by what it was last season. It can't look like the same old Vanderbilt. There have to be signs of progress, signs that the changes that Lea has made are worthwhile.
The fourth-year head coach is confident that they will prove to be.
“I believe in the changes we’ve made," Lea said. "I’ve seen the progress we’ve made here internally and I know that in time that’s gonna deliver us the results we want."
The changes have been abundant for Lea's program.
Vanderbilt will have just two returning starters from last year's week zero offense, a contrasting offensive scheme, a different role for its head coach and an entirely different philosophy on continuity vs evolution.
Lea admits he needed a different approach after last season.
"I didn't do enough to get our program to evolve into change," he said.
Lea has taken ownership of his program as a result of that 2-10 season, has made changes to the infrastructure of it and has ditched the suit.
The fourth-year head coach didn't show up to Tuesday's press conference buttoned up like normal, instead he came as he is; in his long sleeve shirt that he wears out at the practice field.
"I no longer have time to get dolled up in suits for you guys in suits in the press conference," Lea joked. "You're gonna get the ball coach Clark Lea. I'm fresh out of the film room."
That small change seems to be a microcosm of Lea's approach heading into 2024. He's no longer going to be someone he's not. He's going to embrace the teaching aspect that made him fall in love with coaching in the first place and he's going to be himself.
There will be a learning curve and an added workload for Lea as the season progresses, the fourth-year head coach ultimately feels as if that will help his team as he takes the field this weekend.
As his group takes the field, whether his changes are noticeable will quickly be uncovered.
“We’ll learn a lot about our team Saturday."