Vanderbilt hires Dayton head coach Jayson King as assistant

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
Vanderbilt made a splash on Sunday as it hired away Dayton head coach Jayson King after parting ways with hitting coach Mike Baxter and assistant Tyler Shewmaker, per a report from Kendall Rogers.

King was Dayton's head baseball coach for seven seasons.

King will fill one of two vacant roles on the Vanderbilt staff.
The former head coach is well regarded for working with hitters and will contribute to Vanderbilt's new-look offense.

King is someone who Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin has long been familiar with.

"Jayson attracts positive energy because he gives so much energy himself," Corbin said in a release via Dayton's website. "Jayson is an all-star in the industry."

King's Flyers defeated Vanderbilt 8-5 at Hawkins Field this season in Vanderbilt's lone midseason loss of the season.

Dayton posted a 165–175–1 record throughout King's seven seasons and went 77-58 in Atlantic 10 play while making the A10 Tournament four times.

King and Corbin share a home state of New Hampshire.

The move comes just days after Vanderbilt parted ways with Mike Baxter and Tyler Shewmaker after a third-straight regional exit.

