King was Dayton's head baseball coach for seven seasons.

Vanderbilt made a splash on Sunday as it hired away Dayton head coach Jayson King after parting ways with hitting coach Mike Baxter and assistant Tyler Shewmaker, per a report from Kendall Rogers.

The former head coach is well regarded for working with hitters and will contribute to Vanderbilt's new-look offense.

King is someone who Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin has long been familiar with.

"Jayson attracts positive energy because he gives so much energy himself," Corbin said in a release via Dayton's website. "Jayson is an all-star in the industry."

King's Flyers defeated Vanderbilt 8-5 at Hawkins Field this season in Vanderbilt's lone midseason loss of the season.

Dayton posted a 165–175–1 record throughout King's seven seasons and went 77-58 in Atlantic 10 play while making the A10 Tournament four times.

King and Corbin share a home state of New Hampshire.

The move comes just days after Vanderbilt parted ways with Mike Baxter and Tyler Shewmaker after a third-straight regional exit.