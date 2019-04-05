Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse as its men’s basketball coach, replacing the recently-dismissed Bryce Drew .

It’s the first hire by VU vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs Malcolm Turner, who took over for David Williams on Feb. 1.

Stackhouse has been in coaching since 2015, when he was a Toronto Raptors assistant for one season. Stackhouse was the head coach for the Raptors 905—Toronto’s NBA G League franchise—for two seasons before coming to the Grizzlies.

His second Raptors 905 squad won the G League title, and Stackhouse was named the league’s Coach of the Year that season.

Stackhouse also established an AAU team, the Stackhouse Elite, in 2011.

Before that, Stackhouse was a prominent high school, NBA and college player. He graduated from Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy and was MVP of the 1993 McDonald’s All-American Game before heading to the University of North Carolina, where he was a consensus All-American in 1995. He led Carolina to the Final Four that season.

Stackhouse left UNC following his sophomore year, and was the third pick of the 1995 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. He played for the 76ers, Detroit, Washington, Dallas, Milwaukee, Miami, Atlanta and Brooklyn over an 18-season career.

Stackhouse averaged 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 970 games.

He received his degree from UNC in December 1999.

Turner was the NBA G League Commissioner before coming to Vanderbilt. Turner is also a UNC graduate.

Drew went 40-59 in three years at Vanderbilt, ending the year on a 20-game losing streak that started about a month after VU lost five-star freshman (and leading scorer) Darius Garland to knee surgery.

Vandy was 4-0 start prior to Garland being hurt two minutes into the Commodores’ game with Kent State. Vandy lost that one, 77-75, then went 5-22 the rest of the way.

Drew was 124-49 at Valparaiso in five seasons preceding his coming to Vanderbilt.