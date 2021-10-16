Vanderbilt holds off North Carolina in fall scrimmage

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Vanderbilt baseball claimed an 8-5 victory over North Carolina on Friday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium in a fall exhibition matchup.

After falling to an early 2-0 deficit, Vanderbilt scored seven unanswered runs to seize control and gain momentum. The Tar Heels added three runs in the eighth to make things interesting, but the Commodores would add insurance late with one run in the ninth to earn the 8-5 win.

Offensively, Vanderbilt was led by senior Dominic Keegan, who turned in a perfect 3-for-3 outing with two runs scored. The duo of Parker Noland and Tate Kolwyck tied for the team lead in RBI with three apiece, while contributing two hits each.

Carter Holton made the start for Vanderbilt, working 3.0 innings. The freshman lefty allowed two earned runs on three hits, while walking one batter and striking out five. Patrick Reilly was the first arm out of the bullpen, covering three hitless frames. Reilly surrendered one walk and registered two strikeouts.

The sophomore trio of Miles Garrett, Donye Evans and Grayson Moore covered the final three frames, highlighted by 1.1 scoreless frames from Moore to pick up the save.

North Carolina struck first in Friday’s exhibition, using a two-out rally to plate a pair of runs in the top of the first. The rally began with a walk before a two-out RBI double to left field crossed the game’s first run to place the Tar Heels in the scoring column.

The inning continued with a hit-by-pitch to place runners on first and second before a single up the middle plated the second run of the frame to give North Carolina a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.

Vanderbilt answered back with one run in the next half to cut the deficit to 2-1. The duo of Keegan and Spencer Jones drew back-to-back walks with one down, before Kolwyck lined a RBI single through the left side to put the Commodores on the board.

Vandy put up a four spot in the third to take the lead. With one down, Davis Diaz and Enrique Bradfield Jr. recorded back-to-back singles to place runners on the corners. In the next at-bat, Parker Noland sent a ball to deep left field for a three-run shot to put the Dores in front.

The frame continued with three consecutive singles from Keegan, Jones and Kolwyck, resulting in another run scored to give the Commodores a 5-2 lead heading to the bottom third.

Vanderbilt tacked on single tallies in both the fifth and the sixth to extend its lead. The sixth inning began with a leadoff walk to Noland before Keegan doubled to right center to place runners on second and third. One batter later, Jones brought one across with a RBI groundout to first base to make it a 6-2 contest.

With one down in the seventh, Diaz drew a four-pitch walk followed by a single from Bradfield to place runners on the corners. A balk from the North Carolina pitcher allowed Diaz to cross and bring the score to 7-2.

The Tar Heels put up three runs in the eighth to bring the margin to within two, but Vanderbilt answered back with one run in the ninth to set the score at 8-5, the eventual final.

The Commodores return to action Saturday morning, matching up with Richmond at the USA Baseball Training Complex. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.