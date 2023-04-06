Missouri scored four eighth-inning runs off Thomas Schultz, but the Commodores held on to beat the Tigers, 7-6, at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday evening.

Chris Maldonado led Vanderbilt with two hits and two RBIs, while Matthew Polk hit the Commodores' only homer.

Reliever Ryan Ginther picked up the win for the Commodores (25-5), who, at 10-0, have their longest winning streak to start Southeastern Conference play in program history. Vanderbilt has won 13 straight overall.

Nick Maldonado picked up a save in a game that ended when Missouri catcher Dylan Leach doubled over the head of left fielder Calvin Hewett off the base of the wall with two outs and nobody on. The ball caromed to center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., who relayed to shortstop Jonathan Vastine, who threw a strike to Davis Diaz at third to gun down Leach as he attempted to take third.

The Tigers had just rallied for four in the eighth, keyed by Ty Wilmsmeyer's first home run of the year, a three-run shot to left. Maldonado got a pair of outs in the eight, sandwiched around one of seven Commodore walks, to get out of that inning.

It's Missouri's seventh SEC loss in a row.

Bryce Cunningham started for Vanderbilt, allowing 4 2/3 innings with two runs, both earned. He started in place of normal Game 1 starter Carter Holton, who was held out for what coach Tim Corbin termed "soreness" in Vanderbilt's pregame radio broadcast.

Missouri out-hit Vanderbilt, 9-8, which included Luke Mann's home run off Cunningham to lead off Missouri's bottom of the first.

Bradfield doubled in the first and later scored, but from there, Missouri freshman starter Logan Lunceford then started to dominate, retiring the next nine in a row, which included striking out the side in the second and third.

But home plate umpire Javerro January’s strike zone was tight and Luncefored walked three of four hitters to start the fourth. Chris Maldonado made him pay, singling up the middle to put the ‘Dores up, 3-1.

Mann doubled to left off Cunningham in the fifth to pull the Tigers within a run, but Vandy got that back on Parker Noland’s infield single and a throwing error on the third baseman Mann with two out in the top of the sixth.

Polk’s leadoff homer in the seventh, followed by Jonathan Vastine’s scoring on a wild pitch, put Vandy up 6-2. Hewett's two-out single in the eight scored RJ Austin to provide what turned out to be the deciding run.

The teams play again on Friday at 6 Central and the series finale at 2 on Saturday.