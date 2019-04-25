News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 20:17:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt in the ballgame for Osa Ighodaro

Monmd8vzhw7knylybbrv
Osa Ighodaro (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

The last few days have been a whirlwind for Vanderbilt coaches Jerry Stackhouse and David Grace. The pair began their West Coast swing on Tuesday. During their march through Los Angeles, they ancho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}