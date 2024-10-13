Vanderbilt is rolling, redefining SEC blueprint through affection

Lexington, Ky--Clark Lea's Vanderbilt team is the talk of America. That's not only a result of what they've done after wins over Alabama and Kentucky, though. It's about what they symbolize. It's about how captivating they are.

Richie Hoskins celebrates his first touchdown of the season. (Photo by Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Lea's team is fun. Not only because of their unorthodox schemes the way they've embraced the underdog role, but because of how they've gravitated towards each other and the spotlight. "Independent of results, this team likes each other," Lea said. "I hope that everyone that's watching is paying attention to the affection that these guys have for one another because I don't know that that happens everywhere in college football anymore." As a result of that affection, Vanderbilt's win that was remarkably buisnesslike after its upset of No. 1 Alabama felt like more than that. It felt like a hungry group fighting for each other. "I'm inspired by the way that they play for each other in a world that's become defined by transaction," Lea said. "They're interested in becoming part of something bigger than themselves."

Pavia high fives fans after Vanderbilt's win over Kentucky. (Photo by Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)