Vanderbilt is the next stop for North Texas OL transfer Jacob Brammer

The Richmond, Texas native visited Vanderbilt back in January and chose the Commodores over the likes of Duke, Indiana, Syracuse, Houston, Virginia, Washington State, and others.

There are many positions Vanderbilt needs immediate help in, none more critical than along the offensive line. The Commodores got a big boost in that department with the commitment of North Texas offensive tackle transfer Jacob Brammer .

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound talent started 35 career games throughout his four-year career at North Texas with a majority of those coming at right tackle.

Last season, Brammer helped block for a Mean Green offense that led Conference USA with 233.5 rushing yards per game, which also ranked fifth nationally.

Brammer is the second transfer commitment for the Commodores of the day, joining Cal Poly defensive line product Myles Cecil as new faces that will enroll this summer.

Vanderbilt has also picked up offseason transfer additions from Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson, UConn cornerback Jeremy Lucien, and Florida Atlantic punter Matthew Hayball.

Vanderbilt lost three-year starter Tyler Steen and Jason Brooks to the transfer portal this offseason. Steen started at both tackle spots throughout his career while Brooks appeared in six games last season.