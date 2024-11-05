Vanderbilt, Jason Edwards taking confidence in passing amid shooting woes

in other news
Quick thoughts: Vanderbilt 17, Auburn 7 (Vanderbilt's going bowling, more)
Vanderbilt pulled another upset with a 17-7 win at Auburn, and here are some thoughts on that.
Vandy hangs on to beat Auburn: Defensive report card
It wasn't pretty, but the Vanderbilt defense did enough to keep Auburn's offense off the field in a 17-7 win.
Nashville, TENN--Mark Byington hopes Vanderbilt doesn't shoot like that again.
Byington likes the dimension that his team showed on Monday as it picked up a win with a 102-point performance in spite of its shooting, though.
A performance in which Vanderbilt shot just 23.5% from 3-point range leaves plenty to be desired, but it provides a look at what it may be capable of offensively when everything's going.
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards sees what it can be even when the shots don't fall, though.
"When we have bad shooting nights we have to find other ways to fill it up," Edwards said. "When things aren't falling I feel like that's what makes us so dangerous, we have attacks from everywhere."
On Monday perhaps Vanderbilt's best attack was its ability to get shots up.
Vanderbilt put one up in 70 of its 71 possessions on the day as a result of turning it over just once. Maryland Eastern Shore coach Cleo Hill Jr. feels as if that was a difference on Monday.
"We turned the ball over quite a bit and they didn’t which turned out to be the story of tonight’s game," Hill Jr. said. "Coach Byington does an excellent job with his guys and they had an excellent second half of basketball."
Vanderbilt attributes that second half largely to its lack of turnovers and its ability to find the open man.
"I feel like that's something we take a lot of pride in," Edwards said of taking care of the ball. "We know being a great passing team, that increases our odds of being a great team."
Byington sees the path to passing unlocking Vanderbilt's offense, but knows there's still more on the table for his team offensivley.
"For me I think of empty possessions," Byington noted when talking about his team scoring 100 points. "We missed a bunch of free throws, we missed a bunch of 3s."
Based on his players' histories, Byington doesn't feel as if that will become a norm. He knows that if it does then the results won't always be kind to his team.
"I hope this is the worst game we play all year," Byington said. "I think we can do a lot of things better."
