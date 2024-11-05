Vanderbilt, Jason Edwards taking confidence in passing amid shooting woes

A performance in which Vanderbilt shot just 23.5% from 3-point range leaves plenty to be desired, but it provides a look at what it may be capable of offensively when everything's going.

Byington likes the dimension that his team showed on Monday as it picked up a win with a 102-point performance in spite of its shooting, though.

Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards sees what it can be even when the shots don't fall, though.

"When we have bad shooting nights we have to find other ways to fill it up," Edwards said. "When things aren't falling I feel like that's what makes us so dangerous, we have attacks from everywhere."

On Monday perhaps Vanderbilt's best attack was its ability to get shots up.

Vanderbilt put one up in 70 of its 71 possessions on the day as a result of turning it over just once. Maryland Eastern Shore coach Cleo Hill Jr. feels as if that was a difference on Monday.

"We turned the ball over quite a bit and they didn’t which turned out to be the story of tonight’s game," Hill Jr. said. "Coach Byington does an excellent job with his guys and they had an excellent second half of basketball."

Vanderbilt attributes that second half largely to its lack of turnovers and its ability to find the open man.