Vanderbilt keeping open mind in regards to Texas quarterback situation

Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea knows that one way or another Vanderbilt will have to overcome quality quarterback play.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has publicly declared that Quinn Ewers, who started against Georgia but was benched at halftime, is his starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Arch Manning has made an impression through his five appearances, though.
That development paired with Ewers' abdominal strain, which he still says "is there a little bit," has made preparation a bit more complicated for Lea's defense.
"Both quarterbacks have played so I wouldn’t be surprised to see both," Lea said. "They’ve got injury history there and you just never know."
Lea notes that preparation for each quarterback isn't overly different within the scheme that Steve Sarkisian runs, though.
Vanderbilt will prepare for both quarterbacks, although that doesn't change its outlook dramatically.
"Certainly we’re watching both and we’re talking about both and we’re aware of both, but I think the offense is the offense," Lea said. "I believe that this is a system on offense that doesn’t change dramatically with respect to who’s taking the snaps so we’re preparing to defend the system."
That system has produced the SEC's third-ranked offense in yards, total points and points per game. It will also produce one of Vanderbilt's biggest challenges to date.
Vanderbilt will have to be up for that challenge to come out favorably in Saturday's top-25 matchup.
"We’re gonna have to be really, really on our game," Lea said. "
