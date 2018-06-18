Pearland (Tx.) 2019 offensive guard Jaret Porterfield currently has offers from Kansas State, UTSA, and Houston, among others. Vanderbilt is also in the mix after extending an offer in early May.

Though Porterfield has yet to visit West End, Coach Norcross of the Commodores visited the prospect at his high school in during spring evaluations.

VandySports.com caught up with Porterfield and got an update on his recruitment and where he stands currently with the Commodores.

Jaret Porterfield is interested in Vanderbilt, and loves what the school itself has to offer. When asked what Norcross likes the most about him, Porterfield said it’s his “size and physicality in between snaps” that drew Norcross onto his style of play.

The prospect also stated that Norcross stays in contact with him the most. The Commodores are showing mutual interest in Porterfield, who says he likes the campus and the athletic facilities the most about Vanderbilt.

With an unofficial visit planned to West End this summer, he’ll get a better sense of what the program and the university itself can offer him.

However, Porterfield told VandySports.com that “I am willing to take an official visit to Vanderbilt when they ask.” He also added that he plans on announcing his commitment before football season this fall.

With other visits lined up and a discussion with his family in the future, Porterfield will have a lot of options to choose from by the time he makes his college decision.