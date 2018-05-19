Ticker
Home runs, King's relief, lead VU to series win over Kentucky

Stephen Scott celebrates his sixth-inning home run against Kentucky.
Brent Carden, VandySports
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt got home runs from Connor Kaiser and Stephen Scott, and terrific relief from Zach King, as the Commodores topped Kentucky, 5-1, at Hawkins Field on Friday night.King, o...

