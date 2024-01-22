Shea Ralph and company added a massive addition as 5-star Mikayla Blakes announced her commitment to Vanderbilt on Monday afternoon.

Blakes is the second commit in the class of 2024, joining center Trinity Wilson.

In her final seven, Blakes included Vanderbilt, UCLA, Stanford, Rutgers, Indiana, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Blakes, the No. 10 player in the espnW, is a 6-foot guard. She played high school basketball at Rutgers Prep in New Jersey.

Analysis

Blakes has the ability to do a lot on offense. She has the ability to score from 3-point range and can create her own mid-range shots as well, but her best trait is attacking the basket.

The Rutgers Prep product gets downhill very quickly and can finish at the rim through contact. Blakes also provides size, standing at 6-foot as a guard.

Blakes is also a disruptive defender. The five-star recruit has active hands that get into the passing lanes and can turn her deflections into steals.

The guard also applies lots of ball pressure to make the opposition uncomfortable, which leads her to breakaway layups.

Her game starts on the defensive end where she translates it into offense.

The top-10 player will join Vanderbilt next season and will look to make an immediate impact.