Yesterday Parker Noland put his name in the portal and today Sawyer Hawks announced his decision to commit to Vanderbilt.

The portal giveth and taketh. Coach Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt have certainly experienced that in the past 24 hours.

Hawks posted a 2.84 ERA in 22 appearances at Air Force this season while recording eight saves. The righty reliever also recorded 70 strikeouts in 50.2 innings.

The rising junior primarily utilizes a fastball that is said to play in the mid-to-low 90’s as well as a change up in the low 80’s and a curveball that sits in the low-to-mid 70’s.

Hawks is currently pitching in the Cape Cod League for the Y-D Red Sox, the same team as Vanderbilt infielder RJ Austin.

The former Air Force reliever has made two appearances in the Cape and recorded a save in one of them.

Hawks has two years of remaining eligibility and will likely step in as a high-leverage arm for a Vanderbilt bullpen that is likely to lose a few of its top pieces.