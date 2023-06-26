Vanderbilt got bigger on the defensive front Monday with the commitment of Buford (Ga.) defensive lineman Martreece Dillard .

The Commodores were one of the first power five programs to target the 6-foot-5, 263-pound prospect when they offered back on January 19th.

Dillard made a junior day visit to Vanderbilt in late January and returned to West End earlier this month and camped with Commodores defensive line coach Larry Black.

"From day one, all the coaches were very welcoming and were always coaching me up throughout the whole recruiting process," Dillard said of Vandy. "I actually got to camp with the coaches and the way they run their program is amazing. So, after the camp I felt like the decision was very clear. I then told my parents and myself that I would love nothing more but to be apart of their program."

While a Georgia native currently, Dillard is fairly familiar with the Nashville area already.

“Nashville is an amazing city, I actually used to live in Nolensville, Tennessee - not to far from Nashville, back when I was younger. I was born in Georgia, moved away when I was six and just came back not too long ago. We relocated a few times because of my dad’s job."

Dillard and his 83-inch wingspan saw his recruiting process blow up throughout the spring and summer, picking up offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Duke, Missouri, Indiana, and others.

Dillard becomes the 14th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2024 class and the fourth defensive lineman, joining in-state product Glenn Seabrooks, Callahan Blair, and Simeon Boulware.