Going into this offseason, Vanderbilt has made it a point of emphasis to attack the line of scrimmage through the transfer portal which has resulted in several offers being sent out. One of those was to a versatile defensive lineman in nearby Murfreesboro after Zaylin Wood entered the transfer portal following MTSU’s firing of head coach Rick Stockstill. A couple days later and Wood has announced he will spend his last year of eligibility at Vanderbilt under Clark Lea.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgTVRTVSBkZWZlbnNpdmUgbGluZW1hbiBaYXlsaW4gV29v ZCBoYXMgYW5ub3VuY2VkIHRoYXQgaGUgaGFzIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byB0cmFu c2ZlciB0byBWYW5kZXJiaWx0PGJyPjxicj5IZSBwbGF5ZWQgYSBiaWcgcm9s ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB0d28geWVhcnMgZm9yIHRoZSBCbHVlIFJhaWRlcnMgd2hl cmUgaGUgcmVjb3JkZWQgOS41IHNhY2tzIGFuZCAxMyBURkxzPGJyPjxicj5I ZSBoYXMgb25lIHllYXIgb2YgZWxpZ2liaWxpdHkgcmVtYWluaW5nPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96YXlsaW5fOTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHpheWxpbl85NjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9WYW5keVNwb3J0c2NvbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VmFuZHlTcG9ydHNjb208L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hheW5lIFBpY2tlcmlu ZyAoQHNoYXluZXBfbWVkaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vc2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyOTcwNDI3OTY4NDg3NDI4Nz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wood saw action early in his career as a Blue Raider but stepped up during his last two seasons to become one of the focal points of that defense, where he was a captain in the 2023 season. He burst on to the scene in 2022 posting 34 tackles including nine for loss, along with six sacks. That started with a strong showing in Middle Tennessee’s season opening upset of a ranked Miami team, where he had two sacks and a pick six.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QSUNLIFNJWCBaQVlMSU4gV09PRCEgPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgQmx1ZSBS YWlkZXJzIGFyZSBtYWtpbmcgc29tZSBub2lzZSBpbiBNaWFtaSE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01UX0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBNVF9GQjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQ1VTQUZCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQ1VTQUZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaG00Qkw5 bWFZdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2htNEJMOW1hWXY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQ29uZmVyZW5jZSBVU0EgKEBDb25mZXJlbmNlVVNBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbmZlcmVuY2VVU0Evc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM3 NjU4Nzg4NzY3NTM5MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK