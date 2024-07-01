James Madison infielder Mike Mancini has committed to Vanderbilt after a breakout sophomore season, he announced on Instagram.

Vanderbilt has landed another impact bat out of the transfer portal.

Mancini hit for a .329 average with 15 homers, 10 doubles and a 1.006 OPS in 2024 before entering the portal.

The junior transfer will fill a need for Vanderbilt in the infield after the likely departures of Jonathan Vastine and Davis Diaz and will likely be a fixture in the lineup if his bat translates.

The lefty infielder hit four of his 15 homers in one day in the Raleigh regional. Mancini struck out 55 times as opposed to walking 34 times in 2024.

Vanderbilt's home run leader in 2024 was Alan Espinal, who hit 13.

Mancini is the third position player that Vanderbilt has added in the portal after the additions of Dayton infielder David Mendez and USC Upstate transfer Koby Kropf, who hit a program record 20 homers in 2024.