Vanderbilt lands Jayden Leverett

With the announcement, Leverett becomes Vanderbilt's second commit of the Mark Byington era.

Highly-regarded 6-foot-10 big man Jayden Leverett has committed to Vanderbilt, he announced on Saturday.

Leverett chose Vanderbilt over Colorado, Oklahoma State and New Mexico. Those three schools were included in the Texas native's top-four schools list alongside Vanderbilt.

The most recent Vanderbilt commit averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game on the Under Armor circuit.

Leverett was also on the UAA circuit all-defensive team over the summer.

Byington adds Leverett to a 2025 class in which he's also landed athletic three-star guard Jaylon Dean-Vines.

Vanderbilt hosts three important official visitors this weekend.

Breaking down Leverett's game

It may take some time, but Leverett has a ceiling that seems to be appealing to Vanderbilt's staff.

If all goes to plan, Leverett can become a prototypical Byington big. He's already shown signs that he can be a real threat as a screen and a capable floor spacer at the next level. There's some real finishing ability and a repeatable jumper in there that Leverett looks comftortable turning to,

As it currently stands Leverett's best ability likely comes in the form of his shotblocking. The rising high school senior possesses length like no other player on Vanderbilt's roster does and clearly makes an impact on the game as a result of altering shots as well as getting his hands on them.

Leverett also shows some ability to be physical and could be imposing down the line as he adds weight and strength to his frame.

Even without a body like he projects to have in a year or two, Leverett has some ability around the rim and flashes ability as a post scorer.

Current Vanderbilt bigs Jaylen Carey and Kijani Wright are both likely better athletes like Leverett is, but Leverett has length unlike what's currently on Vanderbilt's roster.

It seems as if Leverett will fit in to Byington's fast-paced, pick and roll oriented offense.