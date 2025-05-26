Vanderbilt Lands Number 1 Overall Seed, Rapid Nashville Region Preview

Vanderbilt has been awarded the number 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This comes after an outstanding stretch of play in April and May that involved Vanderbilt winning 14 of their final 18 SEC games. The ‘Dores have won 8 straight SEC ganes on their way to an SEC Tournament Championship and the number 1 spot in RPI and KPI. This is the first time Vanderbilt has gotten the number 1 overall seed since 2007.

In their regional are Louisville, ETSU, and Wright State.

Louisville are a rival of Vanderbilt’s and the two teams have already met in the regular season. The result was a 5-4 loss for Vanderbilt in Louisville. The Cardinals ended their season at 35-21 (15-15 ACC) and did not win any of the last 3 series in the ACC after a hot start to the year. They lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Pitt, most recently.

ETSU was 41-15 (14-7 SOCON) and won the SoCon tournament to earn a bid. They are a high powered slugging team that rode a prolific offense to success. They have 4 players with 16 or more home runs and 2 with at least 20. They also have a team ERA of 4.44. They have a marquee win over Tennessee in Knoxville in a midweek contest.

Wright State are Horizon League champions who went 38-19 (25-5 in conference). The Raiders have a balanced offense with 8 players over .300, 88 home runs, and 123 stolen bases. Their staff has a team ERA of 6.31.

Vanderbilt will play this weekend at Hawkins field.