He announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on social media earlier this evening.

During his visit to Vanderbilt on Tuesday for spring practice, Mt. Carmel (Ill.) quarterback Jack Elliott saw enough to know that the Commodores were going to be his future home.

The three-star picked up his Vanderbilt offer from offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck back on April 10th.

"He's a winner and that's what most definitely stands out," Elliott said of Beck. "He likes that I'm a winner and mentally tough. Also, I'm able to make any throw in any situation and also be a threat as a scrambler."

Vanderbilt's initial interest in Elliott came from a connection with his high school head coach.

"My head coach (Justin Lynch) has some connections to the Vanderbilt staff including his former head coach when he played for NIU with Jerry Kill, who is now an offensive consultant for Vanderbilt. Coach Kill was the only college head coach who offered Coach (Jordan) Lynch a D1 scholarship when he was at NIU, and Coach Lynch really helped get my video in front of the Vanderbilt coaches."

During his junior season, Elliott helped guide his team to a Class 7A state championship while throwing for 3,148 yards (68%) and 34 touchdowns while also rushing for 940 yards and seven scores.

Elliott becomes the third commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2025 class, joining McCallie (Tenn.) safety Carson Lawrence and Bartlett (Tenn.) linebacker Austin Howard.