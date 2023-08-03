Coach Tim Corbin's program hasn't been regarded as one that has utilized the transfer portal much. But, as Vanderbilt adds its fourth transfer of the 2023 offseason, it looks as if that narrative may be starting to change.

Humphrey's stats quickly indicate what Vanderbilt saw in the rising junior.

The 5-foot-10 transfer hit for a .317 average in his sophomore season as well as a .337 average in his first season at UMass Lowell. The rising junior also totaled 79 stolen bases in those two seasons, including 46 in his freshman season.

Humphrey has just 11 total home runs as well as 14 doubles in his college career, so it feels as if the bat profiles as one that is contact based. Especially as it moves up a level.

The UMass Lowell transfer played center field, second base, shortstop and right field in his time as a Riverhawk giving him value as a utility player, although it feels as if he'll play mostly in the outfield at Vanderbilt.

Humphrey will have to earn playing time in that unit while competing against Calvin Hewett, Matthew Polk, JD Rogers, Troy LaNeve and perhaps RJ Austin, who has played in the outfield this summer on the cape.

There isn't an Enrique Bradfield Jr. in that group, but there are plenty of capable pieces as well as depth, although much of it is unproven.

Although he doesn't solve the power question, Humphrey projects as a clear leadoff candidate that can step in and play immediately for Vanderbilt.

The UMass Lowell transfer joins Sawyer Hawks, Jayden Davis and Levi Huesman to form Vanderbilt's transfer class.