USC Forward Kijani Wright has committed to Vanderbilt with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wright averaged 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and .3 blocks per game in his sophomore season after averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game as a freshman.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a former McDonald's All American and won a gold medal while starting all six games for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championships.

Wright was ranked as the 60th player in the 2022 class by Rivals.

The Sierra Canyon product set a career high with 12 points in a 82-54 win over Oregon State this season.

Wright appeared in 28 games for USC this season and played 12 minutes per contest but did not make a start.

Landing Wright's commitment marks Vanderbilt's eighth transfer commitment this cycle and is its second in the frontcourt.

Breaking down Wright's game

Vanderbilt is taking a chance on some major upside that hasn't yet been backed by consistent production with Wright.

Wright is a physical, 235 pound five man that will fill a lot of the dirty work needs that Vanderbilt has at the very least.

Perhaps the offensive skill that the 6-foot-9 big man has showcased most at the college level is his rebounding ability. Wright possesses a 12.7% offensive rebound percentage and grabbed 1.3 offensive rebounds per game relative to 1.4 on the defensive end.

26% of the rising junior's offense in 2023-24 came from putbacks, that was in the 79th percentile.

Wright also has an effective floater and babyhook that he often turns to as he rises over defenders. The 6-foot-9 forward has some developing to do as a post scorer and could be a bit more physical at the point of attack but has some capability there.

The pogo-stick type athleticism that Wright has also seems to be an indicator that he could be a frequent dunker with time, as well. Particularly on the fastbreak, which could be a strongsuit of the high-motor big man that seems to be a solid floor runner.

Perhaps a change of scenery and a scheme with more tempo could help to unlock more of the former McDonald's All American's offensive ability.

It feels as if there's some ability in regards to ballhandling and shooting that's in there but hasn't yet been unlocked often for Wright at the college level, as well. Some of that has already been shown through turnaround jumpers in games at USC.

Defensively, Wright seems to be what Vanderbilt needs.

Physical, tough and mobile are the words that come to mind.

Wright has given up over 110 points per 100 possessions on the defensive end, which doesn't tell the fully story but is well below average. Wright's traits listed above as well as his athleticism could allow him to be a nice defender.

That athleticism will also allow him to be a serviceable shotblocker, although he likely won't be at the level of a Liam Robbins in that aspect.

Wright will have to prove some things that he previously hadn't at the college level, but he's got the potential to be one of Vanderbilt's best bigs in recent memory.

Where Wright fits

It feels as if the former McDonald's All American is in for a significantly bigger role at Vanderbilt than USC, where he struggled to separate himself in a deep frontcourt.

The 6-foot-9 big man is typically undersized to play the five in the SEC, but it feels as if that will largely be the spot that he fills and perhaps starts at. Wright's athleticism and physicality provide optimism that he can stick at center.

Wright and James Madison transfer Jaylen Carey make up what will be an undersized, but athletic and physical frontcourt that has the potential to develop together for multiple seasons.

Carey and Wright both seem to have the ability to play both frontcourt spots if Byington decides to play them both together.

Landing Wright is yet another indicator of Vanderbilt's improved ability on the recruiting trail.