Vanderbilt leads from start to finish, defeats Hawaii 68-54
21 points from Scotty Pippen Jr. paved the way for a Vanderbilt win in the quarterfinals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamondhead Classic. Pippen and Jordan Wright each had four steals in the game, as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news