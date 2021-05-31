Vanderbilt learns opponents in Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt, the No. 4 national seed, will be joined by Presbyterian, Indiana State and Georgia Tech in the Nashville Regional of next week’s NCAA baseball tournament.

The Commodores will face fourth-seeded Presbyterian on Friday at 6 Central to start their portion of the four-team, double-elimination tournament.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Friday’s game between Indiana State and Georgia Tech on Saturday night, while the losers of each game play in an elimination game Saturday morning.

The winner of that region is paired with the winner of the Greeneville Regional, which features East Carolina, Norfolk State, Maryland and Charlotte.

Georgia Tech (46 RPI), went 29-23 and 21-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Two former Commodores--third baseman Justyn Henry-Malloy and Chance Huff--have played prominent roles on that team.

Indiana State (34) was 30-19 and 14-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Presbyterian (135) went 22-21 and 18-16 in the Big South, and qualified by winning that league's conference tournament.

Ticket information, per the school website at VUCommodores.com:

"A small number of outfield tickets remain available for Regionals. Outfield all-session tickets are $70 and individual game tickets are $10.

"Tickets will go on sale to the public following the announcement of opponents on Monday. Tickets may be purchased on vucommodores.com or by calling the Vanderbilt Athletics ticket office at 615-322-4653 during business hours."