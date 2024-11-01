Vanderbilt looking for another first at Auburn

Nashville, TENN--It'd hardly be a shock, but a Vanderbilt win on Saturday would rewrite some history. Clark Lea's program has never won at Jordan Hare Stadium, where it will play on Saturday. It hasn't beaten Auburn since 2008 and it hasn't made a bowl game since 2018. All three of those things can change on Saturday with a Vanderbilt win.

Vanderbilt fell to Auburn in 2023. (Photo by Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

That's hardly a new story for Vanderbilt, which has redefined the narrative around its program with wins over No. 1 Alabama, Virginia Tech and Kentucky. Lea's team has already proven that it's for real, Saturday isn't about proving that. It's more about getting to where it aspires to go to. A win Saturday would give Vanderbilt its sixth win and would signal that it's not done yet, that it still has plenty ahead of it. That theory will be tested starting Saturday as Vanderbilt enters the final month of the season.

Diego Pavia is 2-0 against Hugh Freeze. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)