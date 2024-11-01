Vanderbilt looking for another first at Auburn

in other news
Texas tops Vanderbilt: Defensive report card
Clark Lea's defense finished with four sacks and two interceptions and gave the offense a chance to win.
Vanderbilt hangs with Texas, is reminded of status
Analysis of Vanderbilt's 27-24 loss to Texas in Nashville
Vanderbilt offense winning in margins
Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea and Tim Beck knew it had to be perfect to close.
Vanderbilt keeping open mind in regards to Texas quarterback situation
Nashville, TENN--
Nashville, TENN--It'd hardly be a shock, but a Vanderbilt win on Saturday would rewrite some history.
Clark Lea's program has never won at Jordan Hare Stadium, where it will play on Saturday. It hasn't beaten Auburn since 2008 and it hasn't made a bowl game since 2018.
All three of those things can change on Saturday with a Vanderbilt win.
That's hardly a new story for Vanderbilt, which has redefined the narrative around its program with wins over No. 1 Alabama, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.
Lea's team has already proven that it's for real, Saturday isn't about proving that.
It's more about getting to where it aspires to go to.
A win Saturday would give Vanderbilt its sixth win and would signal that it's not done yet, that it still has plenty ahead of it.
That theory will be tested starting Saturday as Vanderbilt enters the final month of the season.
Vanderbilt's seasons have often been faced with the narrative of poor play in November as a result of a perceived lack of bodies relative to its opponents.
That's where this group can be viewed differently like it has been in so many other ways.
A win on Saturday wouldn't be season defining, it would just be normal and the next step of a season that Vanderbilt feels has more special things within it.
It would be another feather in its cap, though.
Vanderbilt has taken down an SEC power, it's made a statement time and time again. Now it has an opportunity to see if it can conquer a capstone venue of its conference and slay its leading rusher.
