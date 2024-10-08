Vanderbilt looking to be different in frontcourt

With USC transfer Kijani Wright out indefinitely as a result of a "non-basketball health issue," Mark Byington knows he'll have to adjust.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt was already going to have to find a way to hold its own up front against more physically imposing frontcourts, now it has to change its blueprint.

"We’ll be different," Byington said when referring to life without Wright. “Without Kijani right now we’re really gonna kinda have to adjust some things more so on defense."

Wright looked to be Vanderbilt's best interior defender and its best shotblocker. His absence doesn't change the narrative on Vanderbilt's frontcourt as a whole, but continues to bring to light where it's shorthanded.

“We’re lacking depth at the position, we kind of were before that," Byington said of the frontcourt. "That’s the hard thing, even with Kijani, we’re probably one guy with size short on this roster...we're a little undersized at that position."

That will inhibit some change in Byington's defense and how he'll operate it without a shotblocker at the back of aggressive looks. It won't change Byington's offense much, though.

What it will change is Vanderbilt's personnel usage.

There will be some guys that will move over a position and some guys play multiple positions," Byington said. "I think Devin McGlockton will move all around on our entire team. JaQualon Roberts will have to play. Jaylen Carey has already been really good at the position."

Carey is Vanderbilt's lone true five man, but gives it a look on the perimeter that Byington desires. The 6-foot-9 big showed that in spurts last season while attempting .6 shots from beyond the arc per game, but will have an increased offensive role relative to what he saw at James Madison.

"My goal is for him to make at least one a game," Byington said of Carey's 3-point shooting. "I don’t think that’s an outreach, I think there’s games he’ll make multiple ones."

McGlockton is also a threat from beyond the arc in Byington's eyes.

"Devin McGlockton can really shoot it. I think you’ll have some games with him regardless of what position he plays where he’s making two, three or four 3s," Byington said. "That hopefully gives us some uniqueness and stretches other teams out."





The path for Vanderbilt to be capable in the frontcourt looks to be reliant on those two making more shots than they have from beyond the arc in the past, high-level positional rebounding and the use of positional size other places.





Vanderbilt knows it's small without Wright and will have to compensate in other ways.



