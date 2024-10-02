PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Vanderbilt looking to tie up little things against Alabama

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt feels as if it's close.

It also knows that if it doesn't clean up its operation and little things then it likely won't get over the hump.

Vanderbilt sits at 2-2 heading into its matchup with Alabama.
Vanderbilt sits at 2-2 heading into its matchup with Alabama. (Vanderbilt Athletics)
Advertisement

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea's theory on that was proven in its 30-27 loss against Missouri in which it had a top 10 team on the ropes and looked to have a similar talent level as it, but was penalized eight times for 93 yards.

Lea took frustration in that as a result of its contrast to his past team's identities.

“We're gonna harp on that in our process," Lea said of penalties. "It's frustrating because I think we've been a disciplined team with respect to penalities in the past. Its always something that we've taken pride in. We've spent a lot of time through the bye week talking about the need to clean up penalties."

That message has hit home with veteran linebacker Langston Patterson, who has continued to alert his teammates of it.

"It's just discipline," Patterson said. "Most of them are just stupid penalties that we get sometimes, PI and stuff like that happens, but we just can't let unnecessary penalties get the best of us."

Vanderbilt's penalty issues took opportunity from it all throughout its day in Columbia and also gave it less margin for error than it needed to leave with a win.

The margin for error seems to be bigger with Lea's group that Eli Drinkwitz referred to as his best yet, but Lea's team still has room to grow.

Diego Pavia has emphasized getting ahead of the sticks ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Alabama.
Diego Pavia has emphasized getting ahead of the sticks ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Alabama. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

"We gotta get over that little edge and start punching some wins here," Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia said. "Three and outs are killing us and penalties are killing us right now so we gotta clean that up."

Pavia and Vanderbilt's offense accounted for six three and outs in its loss against Missouri, those were often sparked by failure to move the ball early in the down.

“We get behind the chains too much," Pavia said. "We’ve put the defense out there too fast... Putting the defense out there too early allows them to score points. The most important thing is not getting behind the chains."

Vanderbilt knows that to knock off No. 1 Alabama, which has kept it out of the end zone in every game since 2007, it will have to play a near perfect game. No little thing will go unmagnified.

Lea and his team know that, but are ready for the measuring stick that Saturday will provide.

"Anytime you welcome a No. 1 ranked team into your home stadium is a challenge," Lea said. "With a great challenge comes a great opportunity and a chance for us to measure ourselves against the best in the league."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZhbmRlcmJpbHQucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3ZhbmRlcmJpbHQtbG9va2luZy10by10aWUtdXAtbGl0dGxl LXRoaW5ncy1hZ2FpbnN0LWFsYWJhbWEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnZhbmRlcmJpbHQucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ2YW5kZXJiaWx0LWxvb2tpbmctdG8tdGllLXVwLWxp dHRsZS10aGluZ3MtYWdhaW5zdC1hbGFiYW1hJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjYmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK