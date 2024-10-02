It also knows that if it doesn't clean up its operation and little things then it likely won't get over the hump.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea's theory on that was proven in its 30-27 loss against Missouri in which it had a top 10 team on the ropes and looked to have a similar talent level as it, but was penalized eight times for 93 yards.

Lea took frustration in that as a result of its contrast to his past team's identities.

“We're gonna harp on that in our process," Lea said of penalties. "It's frustrating because I think we've been a disciplined team with respect to penalities in the past. Its always something that we've taken pride in. We've spent a lot of time through the bye week talking about the need to clean up penalties."

That message has hit home with veteran linebacker Langston Patterson, who has continued to alert his teammates of it.

"It's just discipline," Patterson said. "Most of them are just stupid penalties that we get sometimes, PI and stuff like that happens, but we just can't let unnecessary penalties get the best of us."

Vanderbilt's penalty issues took opportunity from it all throughout its day in Columbia and also gave it less margin for error than it needed to leave with a win.

The margin for error seems to be bigger with Lea's group that Eli Drinkwitz referred to as his best yet, but Lea's team still has room to grow.