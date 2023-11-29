On a night where the Commodores were undersized, they found themselves losing to No. 5 NC State in the ACC/SEC Challenge, 70-62.

A sloppy first half resulted in a back and forth game between Vanderbilt and No. 5 North Caroline State. The first quarter ended in 22% shooting for the Commodores and being down by two.

Coming into the second quarter, Vanderbilt kept it close until it found itself in a drought. The Commodores went just over five minutes without scoring a point. NC State went on a run and ended the first half with a lead. Vanderbilt was down at the half, 35-26. Jordyn Cambridge had 9 first half points.

Vanderbilt's struggles continued to pour over into the second half. The Commodores gave up 19 third quarter points.

After going down big, Vanderbilt went on a few runs in the fourth quarter. It got as close as eight points, but didn't get any closer than that. The Commodores went on a 12-2 run to end the fourth quarter.

Despite their efforts, the Commodores were handed their first loss of the season, 70-62.

Jordyn Cambridge led the Commodores in scoring with 15 points.