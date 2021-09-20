Vanderbilt makes great impression on Leon Haughton
Among this past weekend's long list of visitors was Benedictine (Va.) product Leon Haughton, who was one of three official visitors on campus for Vanderbilt.While listed as a wide receiver, the Com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news