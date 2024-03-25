“I’m thrilled and honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt University. I know Commodore fans are eager for success and we will get there together,” Byington said in a release. “I was blown away by the passion and enthusiasm of Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee and Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. We share the same vision that Vanderbilt basketball belongs as one of the nation’s elite programs. I look forward to meeting the fans, alumni, students and all of Commodore Nation. Our time is coming. Get ready!!!”

Byington marks Athletic Director Storey Lee's first men's basketball hire.

“Vanderbilt is getting an extraordinary coach and person in Mark Byington. From our first conversations, Coach Byington impressed me with his competitiveness, his intensity, his passion for developing young men on and off the court, his love for the game, and his plan to elevate Vanderbilt men’s basketball to new levels of success,” Lee said. “I was struck by the shared passion that we have for what this basketball program can be and for all that is possible at this great institution. I was also impressed with Mark’s approach to building an elite culture and his desire to fully immerse himself in all corners of Commodore Nation. He has proven his ability to turn programs around at Georgia Southern and James Madison by working tirelessly and communicating a shared vision.

“I could not be more excited about the future of our men’s basketball program.”

Chancellor Daniel Diermeier echoed a similar sentiment.

“At Vanderbilt, we challenge ourselves to seek excellence in everything we do through hard work and collaboration,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “Hiring Mark Byington demonstrates our commitment to helping student-athletes reach the full heights of their athletic potential while also fostering their lifelong learning and growth. I congratulate Coach Byington and commend Vice Chancellor Lee for bringing to Vanderbilt someone whose record of mentoring champions embodies our university values.”

Byington will be introduced at Memorial Gymnasium in an event open to the general public.