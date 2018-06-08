NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Mississippi State's Elijah MacNamee hit a one-out home run in the bottom of the ninth off Vanderbilt's Zach King, sending the Bulldogs to a 10-8 victory over the Commodores in Game 1 of the Nashville Super Regional on Friday night.

MacNamee hit two home runs and drove in five runs for MSU, which needs only to win one of two possible remaining games to advance to the College World Series.

It broke open a tie created by a wild play in the top of the ninth.

With two out, VU's Pat DeMarco hit a day ball towards the big wall in left, as the crowd waited breathlessly to see if it left the yard. It didn't, instead, bouncing off the wall in front of left fielder Rowdey Jordan.



DeMarco never hesitated around second, but stumbled briefly heading towards third. A good throw might have had him, but that wasn't the case. It got away from third baseman Justin Foscue, and DeMarco scored.

Just before that, Mississippi State's Jake Mangum drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the eighth off Vandy's



After an early offensive onslaught by both teams, the game was tied at 7 until MSU's Mangum bounced a single just over the glove of first baseman Julian Infante, scoring shortstop Luke Alexander with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.



Alexander had reached on third baseman Harrison Ray's fielding error to start the inning. It was one of three Commodore errors.

Defense also let VU down in the second.



MSU's Hunter Stovall struck out to start the inning, but catcher Stephen Scott couldn't handle Fellows' wild pitch, and he reached first. Third baseman Justin Foscue singled hard to left, and Alexander walked on a 3-1 pitch.

With two outs, catcher Dustin Skelton hit a low, soft liner to second baseman Ethan Paul near the bag. Paul caught the ball on the short hop, tagged the bag, but threw past Infante as two runs scored.

Vandy got a run back thanks to MSU's defense in the top of the third. Harrison Ray got second on Alexander's throwing error, then, got to third when nobody covered on a pickoff throw to second.

Scott then bounced a check-swing single over Small's head, not hard enough that Alexander could make a play, and Ray scored.

Shortstop Connor Kaiser then grounded down the line to first on a 3-2 pitch. Rather than taking the sure out, first baseman Tanner Allen threw home, where Scott got down the line quickly and beat the tag to tie the game.

The wheels came off for Fellows in the third. Before the sophomore could get an out, he gave up a walk, three singles, and then MacNamee crushed a homer a few rows into the bleachers in left for a 7-2 lead.

In the fifth, Vandy got three runs on a bizarre at-bat with designated hitter Philip Clarke at the plate. MSU's J.P. France had just entered the game with Scott on second and Bleday on third, when a wild pitch got past Skelton, who retrieved it and threw past France covering home, allowing Bleday to score.

Then, Clarke walked as another ball got past Skelton and shortstop Connor Kaiser, who'd walked and taken third on the previous sequence, scored.

DeMarco then crushed a homer to about the spot where MacNamee hit his, tying the game.