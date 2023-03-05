Vanderbilt pitchers Greysen Carter, Sam Hliboki, Ryan Ginther and Nick Maldonado combined to no-hit Minnesota in a 4-0 with over the Gophers in the Cambria College Classic at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday.

Hliboki picked up the win and went the longest, firing 3 2/3 innings in relief of Carter, who started. Hliboki struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter.

Maldonado threw a perfect ninth to help the Commodores improve to 8-4.

Vanderbilt had nine hits, with RJ Austin and Parker Noland leading the way with two each.

Commodore pitchers had 12 strikeouts, but walked six and hit a batter. Wildness led to Carter's removal in the fourth, when he'd walked two with one out before Hliboki came on to strike out the next two.

Vanderbilt staked Carter to a 2-0 lead before he threw a pitch. Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked to start the game, Austin doubled, RJ Schreck reached on an error to score a run and then Davis Diaz hit a sacrifice fly for the second.



Vandy plated two more in the second on consecutive singles by Alan Espinal, Bradfield and Austin.

Though Chris Maldonado's double scored another in the ninth, that would be more than enough. Hliboki finally departed after hitting leadoff man Brady Counsell to start the eighth on his 53rd pitch (he threw 34 for strikes).

Ginther then came on to get a double play on a ground ball and another ground-out before turning it over to Maldonado on the ninth.

The Commodores finished 2-1 on the weekend, while Minnesota remains winless in 11 games.

Vanderbilt returns home to face Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and then Evansville on Thursday, both games starting at 4:30 at Hawkins Field.



