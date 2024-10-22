Vanderbilt not putting stock into top 25 ranking

Nashville, TENN-- For the first time since 2013, Vanderbilt football is ranked in the AP Top 25 after a 5-2 start that's included wins over No. 1 Alabama, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

"External narratives change with the wind," Lea said when asked about rankings. "People celebrate results, they affirm results but they don’t actually know the inner workings of who we are and what we do."

What Vanderbilt has done to this point has been a result of those inter workings. It's also been one of college football's best stories.

Less than 12 months after the buzzer sounded on a 2-10 season, Vanderbilt is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1982, is on a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 and is one win away from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

Vanderbilt is out for more, though.

"We have things we want to accomplish and rankings after game seven, they just don’t matter very much," Tight end Eli Stowers said. "We can’t pay attention to that because we have things we need to accomplish too."

Vanderbilt's schedule doesn't let up from here. It could still be underdogs in each of its games the rest of the way despite its ranking.

As a result, Lea has tuned out the number next to his team's name and has steered his team away from putting its identity in it.

"We’re certainly not focused on that now," Lea said of the ranking. "We’re focusing on strengthening internally and continuing to solidify this identity that’s gonna allow us to go after more."