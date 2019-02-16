Vanderbilt offense explodes early in defeat of Cal State Fullerton
For a second-straight game, Vanderbilt’s offense exploded early in VU’s 14-9 win over No. 24 Cal State Fullerton in its Saturday game of the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Talking Stick, Ariz.
Catcher Philip Clarke had a first-inning grand slam and drove in five runs, helping Vandy seize the early lead.
Starting pitcher Patrick Raby got the win, throwing 5 2/3 innings while giving up one run, striking out two and walking three. Vanderbilt staked him to an 8-0 lead after three.
Right fielder J.J. Bleday added a second inning home run and a pair of RBI, First baseman Stephen Scott had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Second baseman Austin Martin reached base four times and scored four times.
The Commodores scored the game’s first 12 runs, which was a good thing, because Vanderbilt’s bullpen had a rough time for the second straight day.
A.J. Franklin gave up six runs—all earned—in one inning of work, which included a grand slam to Jason Brandow.
Ethan Smith pitched the final two innings, and also gave up a pair of runs.
Vanderbilt faces TCU at noon Central on Sunday in its final game of the tournament.
Notes
Martin has reached base 11 times in 12 plate appearances this season.
Freshman outfielder Matt Hogan, second baseman Sterling Hayes, center fielder Isaiah Thomas, DH Justyn-Henry Malloy and Smith all made their collegiate debuts.
Henry-Malloy started at DH and went 1 for 4 with a run.
First baseman Julian Infante, who started Friday, was held out Saturday. Infante took a knee to the head on a stolen base attempt on Friday.
Clarke started at catcher for the second straight day, and Ty Duvall replaced him late.