For a second-straight game, Vanderbilt’s offense exploded early in VU’s 14-9 win over No. 24 Cal State Fullerton in its Saturday game of the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Talking Stick, Ariz.

Catcher Philip Clarke had a first-inning grand slam and drove in five runs, helping Vandy seize the early lead.

Starting pitcher Patrick Raby got the win, throwing 5 2/3 innings while giving up one run, striking out two and walking three. Vanderbilt staked him to an 8-0 lead after three.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday added a second inning home run and a pair of RBI, First baseman Stephen Scott had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Second baseman Austin Martin reached base four times and scored four times.

The Commodores scored the game’s first 12 runs, which was a good thing, because Vanderbilt’s bullpen had a rough time for the second straight day.

A.J. Franklin gave up six runs—all earned—in one inning of work, which included a grand slam to Jason Brandow.

Ethan Smith pitched the final two innings, and also gave up a pair of runs.

Vanderbilt faces TCU at noon Central on Sunday in its final game of the tournament.



