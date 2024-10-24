Vanderbilt offense winning in margins

Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea and Tim Beck knew it had to be close to perfect. As the head coach and his offensive coordinator designed Vanderbilt's offense, they felt they had to be different. They also felt that they had to win in the margins, make timely plays and avoid turnovers. Through seven games, they have.

Vanderbilt has just two turnovers this season. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Heading into Saturday's top-25 matchup with Texas, Vanderbilt ranks eighth in FBS and leads the SEC in third down conversion percentage with a 52.1 conversion percentage, it also has the SEC's best red-zone offense with a 96.6 percent scoring rate. Lea's team is also tied for first among power-four programs with just one interception thrown this season. It also leads the SEC in turnovers lost as well as turnover margin. That turnover margin has allowed Beck's offense to lead the SEC in time of possession with an average of 33:00 minutes of possession per game. That puts it at 11th among all FBS teams. That's allowed for Vanderbilt to soar to a 5-2 record despite being 12th out of 16 SEC teams in yardage. Vanderbilt isn't the league's most explosive offense, but it has found a way to produce as a result of what it's done when it gets chances. "You’ve gotta be surgical with your execution," Lea said of red zone offense. "You’ve gotta stay positive in terms of no negative plays, penalties are crushing so as we’ve cleaned up our game that way I think we’ve strengthened our performance."

Vanderbilt faces No. 5 Texas on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)