News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 18:17:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt offers 2022 Memphis guard, Chandler Jackson

Chandler Jackson
Chandler Jackson (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Jerry Stackhouse has made it a point to get in early on Class of 2022 talent. That was the case earlier today when Chandler Jackson picked up a Vanderbilt offer. The Commodores join Ole Miss and TC...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}