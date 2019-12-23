Vanderbilt offers 2022 Memphis guard, Chandler Jackson
Jerry Stackhouse has made it a point to get in early on Class of 2022 talent. That was the case earlier today when Chandler Jackson picked up a Vanderbilt offer. The Commodores join Ole Miss and TC...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news