Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 20:09:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt offers Skogman

R5r93xxi0um4n3cphalg
David Skogman
https://wisconsin.rivals.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

This is an interesting time in basketball recruiting. Most high schools are going down the home stretch of their post season runs. Therefore, players aren't necessarily smitten with which college t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}