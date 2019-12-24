News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-24 09:04:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt offers top twenty prospect

David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Jerry Stackhouse went big game hunting again on the recruiting trail with an offer on Monday to Kendall Brown. The 6-foot-7 wing from Minnesota is ranked No. 17 in the 2021 Class. He now attends S...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}