NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- Ole Miss hitters reached base 24 times against Vanderbilt, as the fifth-ranked Rebels took Game 1 from Vanderbilt by an _-_ score before a season-high 3,565 fans at Hawkins Field on Friday night.

The Rebels out-hit Vandy, 11-3, and snapped VU's three-game winning streak.

Austin Martin's three hits led the Commodores (20-14, 7-6 Southeastern Conference). Alonzo Jones had VU's only extra-base hit, a seventh-inning triple.

Fellows and relievers Chandler Day and Maddux Conger were often their own worst enemies, combining to walk eight batters, hit two more and throw four wild pitches. The three combined for 170 pitches.

The Commodores held a 2-1 lead after an inning, but Ole Miss struck with three in the third and two in the sixth as Vandy's sophomore starter struggled with his control.

The Rebels didn't hit Fellows hard in the first, but hit the ball to the right spots. A pair of infield singles, and another through short into left, helped Ole Miss load the bases with one out in the first before a wild pitch brought home Ryan Olenek with a single.

But Vandy struck back immediately.

Martin led off with in infield single, then took second when Connor Kaiser scorched a single up the middle. A Scott single to left loaded the bases, and Pat DeMarco ripped a ball to shortstop that scored a run when Kaiser was forced at first.

Clarke then struck out on a wild pitch, while Kaiser scored, and then catcher Nick Fortes easily gunned DeMarco at third taking an extra base.

But Ole Miss tacked on three more in the third, thanks to two walks, a hit batsman, two singles and a sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, the Commodore bats went cold. Vandy had two on with nobody out in the second and couldn't scratch, marking the only time VU had multiple men on at once the rest of the night.

It was a tough night for Fellows, who had two outs and nobody on in the sixth before walking a man and giving up a single.

Day then gave up a triple to Fortes, leaving Fellows with a total of six runs (all earned) on eight singles, five walks and a hit batsman.