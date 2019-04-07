ATHENS, Ga. – No. 5 Vanderbilt’s offensive struggles carried into Sunday as the Commodores registered just one hit and dropped the first three-game series to No. 4 Georgia in 11 seasons with a 3-1 loss in the rubber match at Foley Field.

Georgia starter Tony Locey (5-0) retired 15 of his final 16 batters, tossing a season-high seven innings. The right-hander permitted just one hit – a one-out double by Ty Duvall in the fifth – and struck out five while walking three. Zac Kristofak recorded his second save behind two scoreless frames.

Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker (2-4) scattered five hits and allowed three runs in five innings. The freshman fanned six and retired eight consecutive between the third and fifth. The Bulldogs (27-6, 9-3 SEC) scored twice in the second and once in the sixth, both aided by defensive miscues.

John Cable lifted a looping fly into shallow left that could not be caught to lead off the second. Chaney Rogers sent him home on a double into the right field and scored one batter later as Randon Jernigan dropped a single into center for the 2-0 advantage.

The Commodores (24-8, 7-5 SEC) cut the deficit in half in the third as Julian Infante drew a seven-pitch leadoff walk. The senior stole second and took third on a Cooper Davis groundout before coming home on an Austin Martin groundout to second.

The Bulldogs chased Rocker in the sixth as Riley King drew a leadoff walk and Aaron Schunk reached on a would-be double play ball that could not be fielded. LJ Talley made the Dores pay, adding insurance with an RBI-single into right field.

Reliever Hugh Fisher was effective in mop-up duty, striking out three consecutive to strand runners at the corners and keep the deficit at two. The hurler allowed just one hit and struck out four in three innings.

The Commodores close their four-game road trip on Tuesday, visiting Middle Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. from Murfreesboro’s Reese Smith Jr. Field. The contest will be streamed on CUSA.tv and can be heard on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM and VUCommodores.com.