With the moves, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin may be tipping his hand at a direction change following a regional exit in Clemson.

Vanderbilt has parted ways with hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Baxter as well as assistant coach Tyler Shewmaker, as reported by Kendall Rogers.

Baxter spent seven seasons on Corbin's staff after a 12-year professional baseball career while 2024 was Shewmaker's third season.

Change felt inevitable after the way things ended for Vanderbilt in 2024.

"That's the earliest we've ever been knocked out of a regional before so that's kinda new territory for us," Corbin said. "That falls on myself, gotta look in the mirror and say 'that's not good enough' at least for the standard that we've created."

Vanderbilt will now look at a direction change in its approach at the plate and perhaps its hitting infrastructure as a whole after a season in which its offense often fell short.

Only four teams in the SEC scored less runs than Vanderbilt in 2024, while just one had less than its 72 home runs.

Vanderbilt's bitter exit in Clemson was its third in a row in a regional.