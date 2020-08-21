VandySports - Vanderbilt pauses football activities

"We temporarily paused football activities and cancelled Friday morning’s practice after being made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within our program," a statement issued by Alan George, the associate athletic director for communications, read. "The results were determined through our ongoing testing procedures, which are among a number of prevention protocols we have in place to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and our larger community.

"The student-athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation per the university’s protocols. Everyone is working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials to identify close contacts and ensure that they are not interacting with others on campus or in the Nashville community.

"We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary while we look forward to resuming team activities."

Multiple sources confirmed to VandySports.com on Thursday evening that multiple players had positive COVID-19 tests.

The school confirmed this on Friday morning to The Hustler's Simon Gibbs. Later that morning, VU announced it was also canceling coach Derek Mason's Zoom call with media.

Vanderbilt started fall camp on Monday morning. The season is scheduled to start on Sept. 26.