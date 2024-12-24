Vanderbilt, Pavia excited for return in 2025: "Super blessed about it."

Marlen Sewell was cutting hair in the Vanderbilt locker room when he heard 'screaming' in the distance. "What's going on?" Sewell said. The Vanderbilt safety quickly learned that the screaming was coming from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, whose jubilance was a result being granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of his injunction against the NCAA being granted.

Pavia and Vanderbilt will reunite in 2025. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Sewell's confusion quickly turned to jubilance, as did Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. "I actually happened to see him in a hallway right as it was all coming out," Lea said, "I think I gave him a kiss on the side of the head, which just shows you how excited I was. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for our sport, too. I think college football is better with guys like Diego playing as long as they can possibly play." Pavia will play in 2025 and will instantly make Vanderbilt better as a result. The veteran quarterback wants his team, that went 6-6 in the 2024 regular season and made its first bowl game since 2018, to dream big as a result of his return. "Super blessed about it. It’s just God’s doing," Pavia said of the injunction. "We’ve got a lot being planned for next season and we got bigger dreams, we want to be playing in January come next season."

Vanderbilt plays in the Birmingham Bowl on Friday. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)