Vanderbilt, Pavia excited for return in 2025: "Super blessed about it."

Marlen Sewell was cutting hair in the Vanderbilt locker room when he heard 'screaming' in the distance.
"What's going on?" Sewell said.
The Vanderbilt safety quickly learned that the screaming was coming from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, whose jubilance was a result being granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of his injunction against the NCAA being granted.
Sewell's confusion quickly turned to jubilance, as did Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.
"I actually happened to see him in a hallway right as it was all coming out," Lea said, "I think I gave him a kiss on the side of the head, which just shows you how excited I was. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for our sport, too. I think college football is better with guys like Diego playing as long as they can possibly play."
Pavia will play in 2025 and will instantly make Vanderbilt better as a result. The veteran quarterback wants his team, that went 6-6 in the 2024 regular season and made its first bowl game since 2018, to dream big as a result of his return.
"Super blessed about it. It’s just God’s doing," Pavia said of the injunction. "We’ve got a lot being planned for next season and we got bigger dreams, we want to be playing in January come next season."
Pavia knows that Vanderbilt will have to move forward without a few of his current teammates and that Friday's Birmingham Bowl will be the last time that some of them see the field.
He and Lea also believe that its transfer portal class, which now has 10 members, will have a smoother learning curve as a result of Pavia's presence.
"As we introduce new program members and teach people what it means to be a part of Vanderbilt football, which is distinct, it’s great to have his leadership voice in that room to help us carry our identity forward and to carry forward the progress of the season," Lea said. "Happy to be able to build on the progress we’ve made this season."
"When you have someone special like Diego as a part of your program you want to hang on to him as long as you can."