Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellows struck out nine and scattered a walk and five hits over six innings, leading the Commodores to a 6-3 victory on Sunday morning over Pepperdine.

The Commodores (4-1) out-hit Pepperdine, 13-9. Second baseman Austin Martin led Vanderbilt with four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Right fielder J.J. Bleday reached base five times, rapping two hits and scoring twice. Catcher Ty Duvall all reached four times, including two hits.

Right-hander Mason Hickman relieved Fellows, and pitched three innings of two-run ball to get a save. The sophomore struck out four, but also gave up two hits, including an eighth-inning home run.

Pepperdine starter Jonathan Pendergrast gave up eight hits and four walks in four innings. The 2018 West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year gave up five runs, three earned.

Vandy got three of those in the first and never trailed. Cooper Davis (two hits) reached on an error, stole second and took third on Matin's single. After a Bleday walk, Philip Clarke singled though the infield and scored two.

VU tacked on a third on Pat DeMarco's sacrifice fly.

Rain prevented the teams from playing on Friday and Saturday. The teams will play a second game later on Sunday.



This is the first time VU and Pepperdine have met in baseball.