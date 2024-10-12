Vanderbilt proves it’s no one-hit wonder, takes down Kentucky

Instead, it proved to be the real deal on Saturday as it took down Kentucky as double-digit underdogs.

As a result, Vanderbilt should no longer just be known as the team who beat Alabama. It should be considered a threat.

This isn't the Vanderbilt of old. It's a team that can come out and beat you anywhere and anytime. It's a team that plays with edge and confidence like few others.

Clark Lea's team showed that this week.

Instead of falling in to the hype and becoming complacent after a win over No. 1 Alabama, it lasered in and filed another impressive win to move to 2-1 in SEC play.

On Saturday it was the same story for Vanderbilt. Not the one of its past, but the story of what it currently is.

When it looked as if the 'same old Vanderbilt' label would be placed on this team it was on the other side of mistakes that were characteristic of its past. When it felt like this one may fall apart, it felt like it would find a way.

It felt like it knew how to win more than its opponent. A sentence like that is indicative of what Lea has on his hands.

That's a team that is physically capable in this conference, a team that delivers in the big moments, a team that doesn't often make mistakes and a team that is capable of putting together a special season.

In some ways it already has.