Vanderbilt racks up weekly awards after win over No. 1 Alabama

It's also made up most of the SEC's team of the week.

Nashville, TENN-- For a week, Vanderbilt is America's team after its upset win over No. 1 Alabama.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia headlined the awards by winning SEC player of the week after going 16-for-20 with 252 yards through the air and rushing for 56 yards.

Pavia was the story of Saturday's upset after playing what looked to be his best game in a Vanderbilt uniform.

"I came here to win," Pavia said on Saturday. "Our ultimate goal is to go to the college football playoff...this is just a step in the way."

It's Pavia's second week in which he was named the SEC player of the week, the first of which came after Vanderbilt's week-one win over Virginia Tech.

In addition to Pavia, Vanderbilt offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen took home SEC offensive lineman of the week, Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor won SEC special teams player of the week and defensive end Miles Capers won SEC defensive lineman of the week.

Capers' strip sack of Jalen Milroe was a momentum swinger like few other plays on Saturday while Taylor knocked down a 51 yarder and often gave Alabama poor starting field position in his first game handling kickoff duties.