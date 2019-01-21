NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt is the early favorite to win it all in 2019 according to Baseball America’s preseason poll, which was released Monday.

The Commodores return 24 letterwinners and eight of nine positional starters from a team that was one win shy of advancing to the College World Series. Vanderbilt is one of three Southeastern Conference teams to return its entire weekend starting rotation.

The recognition comes one week after Vanderbilt received the top ranking by D1Baseball.com. It marks the first time since 2015 the Dores have received the preseason top spot by both polls.

Vanderbilt opens the 2019 season Feb. 15 with the first of three games as part of the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Talking Stick, Arizona. The Commodores will face Virginia, Cal State Fullerton and TCU before returning to Hawkins Field for the home opener on Feb. 20.

Outfield season tickets on sale

A limited number of outfield season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming campaign by calling (615) 322-GOLD or by visiting VUCommodores.com.

All season ticket account holders will receive a mini desk helmet in addition to the first opportunity to purchase postseason tickets.

Tickets are priced at $99 – or $2.91 per game – for the Commodores' 34 home outings including 19 nonconference tilts and 15 matchups against the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt is set to host 11 games against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams.

Vanderbilt Baseball Banquet tickets on sale

The program is set to host its annual team banquet on Feb. 2 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2019 players and staff and recognize the program's 2018 award winners. The event opens at 5 p.m. with the start of the silent auction. Players are scheduled to sign team posters from 5:30-6:30 p.m.



Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center. For the fourth consecutive year, admission is priced at only $50 and includes a buffet-style dinner and complimentary valet parking.

